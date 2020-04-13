Fact Check: Trump Claims It’s His Call on When to ‘Reopen’ the Country — He’s Wrong

President Donald Trump has said he can reopen the country for business after the devastating effects of the coronavirus, calling when and how to do so the "toughest" decision of his presidency even as governors and legal scholars contend that he has no such power.

"The states can do things if they want. I can override if I want it," he said Friday at the White House during a news conference. "I have great authority if I want to use it."

On Monday, he tweeted that it was "the decision of the President" to open up the states. "And for a good many reasons." But experts — and the Constitution — say it's not Trump's call.

