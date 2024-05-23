Florida

Florida law criminalizing transport of undocumented immigrants is blocked by lawsuit

Farmworker, immigrant and civil rights groups who sued the state praised the ruling blocking part of the law that went into effect last year.

By Nicole Acevedo | NBC News

Rebecca Blackwell / AP file

Farmworker and civil rights groups suing the state of Florida overrestrictive immigration law that criminalizes the transportation of undocumented persons into the state are praising the actions of a federal judge who temporarily blocked its enforcement.

U.S. District Judge Roy Altman, an appointee of Republican former President Donald Trump, blocked a section of the law Wednesday pending the outcome of the lawsuit filed last summer by the Farmworker Association of Florida and other immigrant and civil rights groups.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

“This is a much-needed win for Floridians. For too long, our state has imposed a barrage of anti-immigrant laws and policies that harm citizens and noncitizens alike," Amien Kacou, a staff attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida who is part of the legal team representing the farmworkers' association in the lawsuit, said in a statement following the decision.

Florida's stringent immigration law, also known as SB 1718, was signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a year ago as he was getting ready to start his now failed presidential run. At the time, he made immigration a central theme of his campaign.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The law, which went into effect on July 1, 2023, imposes restrictions and penalties meant to deter the employment of undocumented workers in the state and makes it a felony to “knowingly and willfully” transport an undocumented immigrant into Florida.

In announcing the lawsuit last August, the ACLU stated that “Section 10 has put thousands of Floridians and residents of other states — both citizens and noncitizens alike — at risk of being arrested, charged and prosecuted with a felony for transporting a vaguely defined category of immigrants into Florida, even for simple acts such as driving a family member to a doctor’s appointment or going on family vacation.”

The law forced many undocumented workers in the agriculture, construction and tourism industries to move out of Florida, and left many others uncertain about whether they should leave the state.

U.S. & World

NCAA 15 mins ago

Who gets paid? How much? What to know about the landmark NCAA settlement

Celebrity News 14 mins ago

‘Diddy' facing lawsuit by another woman who says she was drugged, sexually assaulted by hip-hop mogul

It even instilled fear on immigrant communities worried the law would limit their ability to seek shelter during Hurricane Idalia last August.

Previous enforcement of the law has also resulted in arrests and human smuggling charges.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, who is a defendant in the lawsuit, has argued in court documents that the plaintiffs lack legal standing to bring the case forward, the Miami Herald reported.

But Judge Altman stated the Florida law “extends beyond the state’s authority to make arrests for violations of federal immigration law," which makes it likely invalid, Reuters reported.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Florida
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us