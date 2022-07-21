Jan. 6 Panel Shows Video of Sen. Josh Hawley Fleeing Capitol After He ‘Riled Up' Protesters

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, walked across the front of the Capitol early on Jan. 6, 2021, and "raised his fist in solidarity with the protesters" gathering at the security gates, U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria said during a House committee meeting Thursday.

The committee then showed a photo of Hawley raising his fist. Luria said the committee heard testimony from an officer who said the gesture "riled up" the crowd gathering at the Capitol.

"Later that day, Sen Hawley fled after those protesters he helped to rile up stormed the Capitol," Luria said.

The committee then played video, sure to become popular on social media, of Hawley hurrying out of the Capitol.

The video, played during the eighth hearing of the Jan. 6 panel, drew laughter in the hearing room.

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6, 2021.

