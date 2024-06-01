Father of 6 found shot to death inside car in West Little River, daughter says

A man was found shot to death inside a car parked outside a gas station in West Little River on Saturday, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police said they found the body after responding to reports of a shooting in the area of 17 Avenue NW and 79 Street at 12:35 pm.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was declared dead at the scene.

Hours after the shooting, a woman showed up to the Sunflex gas station, saw the car and started crying. She begged police to go over to the car, saying it belonged to her father.

She identified him as Edward, a father to six children. The woman also said her father always went to work and made sure to come back home.

She was too distraught to speak to NBC6 on camera.

The shooting scene is at a very busy intersection near several businesses.

One man said his uncle owns a tire shop across the street. He said while they didn't know the deceased personally, they saw him often at their shop, at the car wash and at the gas station.

"He would come up to the tire shop, and we found out that he got shot, so we came over here to check it out and see what it was," the man said. "He don't really bother nobody. He was a really cool guy. We don't know why he got shot."

Police have not provided information about a possible motive or suspects.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.