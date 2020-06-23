Breonna Taylor

Louisville Detective Fired Over Killing of Breonna Taylor

“I find your conduct a shock to the conscience," the police chief wrote in a termination letter to Louisville detective Brett Hankison

One of three Kentucky police officers involved in the killing of Breonna Taylor earlier this year was fired Tuesday, authorities said.

In a two-page letter to Louisville Metro Police Department detective Brett Hankison, chief Robert J. Schroeder said that Hankison violated the department's regulations and deadly force standards.

“Based upon my review, these are extreme violations of our policies,” he wrote. “I find your conduct a shock to the conscience.”

Taylor, 26, an African American emergency-room technician, was killed by police March 13 after three plainclothes officers used a "no-knock" warrant to enter her apartment around 12:40 a.m. as part of a drug investigation.

