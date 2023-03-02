Man Arrested After Dressing in Traditional Jewish Garb for Execution-Style Killing in NYC, Police Say

A killer in disguise is now in custody and facing murder charges for an execution-style killing on a Queens street, police said.

The deadly shooting was caught on surveillance camera back in Sept. 2021. The gunman, dressed as a member of the Hasidic community, appears to be having car troubles as the hood is open and he’s looking at the engine, the shocking video shows.

But it was all a ruse. The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Ron Reeder, was simply waiting for the victim to show up.

Police are looking for a man who disguised himself in traditional Hasidic clothing before gunning down a man on a Queens street. Myles Miller reports.

When the man arrived, Reeder ran across the street and shot him twice in the back of the head, according to police. Video shows the victim walk into frame and get ambushed from behind in a matter of seconds.

Reeder ran back to his car immediately after and took off. Sources told NBC New York the Labor Day shooting on South Conduit Avenue in South Ozone Park was being eyed as a possible hit.

The 46 year-old victim, from Georgia, served time in federal prison but was released early and was killed only a few hundred feet from the motel he was staying in. Police released photos at time, asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunman.

It took a year and a half before law enforcement finally caught up with Reeder, who was walked out of the police precinct on Thursday after being charged with murder. Attorney information for Reeder was not immediately made available.