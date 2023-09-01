severe weather

Monsoon triggers massive dust storm in Arizona, delaying college football game

Massive plumes of dust blew into Arizona State University's football stadium just before halftime during their season-opening game against Southern Utah, forcing the match to be delayed.

By Danielle Abreu

A monsoon and massive dust storm rolled into Arizona Thursday, leading to power outages, flight delays and a temporary suspension of a college football game.

Dust storms, also known as a "haboob," typically occurs in Arizona during monsoon season from June to September, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

As the dust began to dissipate, a lightning storm moved into the area, forcing a ground stop on operations at the Sky Harbor Airport, which cause several flights to be delayed or canceled.

The stormy weather knocked down tree limbs, sent unsecured object airborne and left tens of thousands without power Thursday, according to NBC affiliate KPNX.

