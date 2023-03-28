gun violence

Nashville School Shooter Messaged Ex-Teammate ‘Something Bad Is About to Happen' Shortly Before Massacre

Averianna Patton said she saw the Instagram messages at 9:57 a.m. Monday, less than 20 minutes before police said they received calls about a shooter at The Covenant School.

The Nashville school shooter warned that "something bad is about to happen" in messages to a former middle school basketball teammate before opening fire Monday at The Covenant School.

Averianna Patton said she saw the Instagram messages at 9:57 a.m. Monday, less than 20 minutes before police said they received calls about a shooter at the private Christian school.

"This is my last goodbye. I love you. See you again in another life," wrote Audrey Hale, the person police identified as the shooter.

Hale is transgender, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. In the first message sent to Patton, Hale signed it as "Audrey (Aiden)."

Patton responded to the message, writing: "Audrey! You have so much more life to live. I pray God keeps and covers you."

