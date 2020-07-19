President Trump

Roger Stone Calls Black Radio Host a Racial Slur on Air

"I did not. You're out of your mind," Stone replied when Morris W. O'Kelly questioned him about it

Roger Stone, former adviser and confidante to U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves the Federal District Court for the District of Columbia after being sentenced February 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Portraying himself as the 'dirty trickster of American politics,' Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for obstruction, lying to Congress and witness tampering, charges stemming from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Roger Stone, friend and former campaign adviser to President Donald Trump, called a Black radio host a racial slur on air Saturday while the two debated Stone's federal conviction.

Stone's sentence was commuted by Trump on July 10, just days before he was scheduled to surrender for 40 months of incarceration after he was convicted of witness tampering and making false statements to Congress as it investigated Russia's influence in the 2016 election.

On Saturday night, Stone was grilled by radio host Morris W. O’Kelly on "the Mr. Mo'Kelly Show" on KFI AM 640 in Los Angeles. The phone interview was broadcast and streamed.

After a back and forth, Stone was silent, then it sounded like he was either away from the phone or covering it up when he said, "I don't really feel like arguing with this negro."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

