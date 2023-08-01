Ron DeSantis invites Kamala Harris to Florida to ‘set the record straight' on new Black history standards

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday invited Vice President Kamala Harris to Florida to discuss the state's new Black history curriculum after Harris delivered remarks there blasting the new standards for suggesting enslaved people benefited from skills used in forced labor.

“In Florida we are unafraid to have an open and honest dialogue about the issues. And you clearly have no trouble ducking down to Florida on short notice,” DeSantis wrote, referencing Harris' last-minute trip that was first reported by NBC News.

“So given your grave concern (which, I must assume, is sincere) about what you think our standards say, I am officially inviting you back down to Florida to discuss our African American History standards. We will be happy to host you in Tallahassee,” he added.

A Harris spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.

Harris is scheduled to fly to Orlando on Tuesday to deliver remarks at the 20th Women’s Missionary Society of the African Methodist Episcopal Church Quadrennial Convention. During her remarks last week, Harris said that “extremist” leaders were trying to “push propaganda to our children.”

