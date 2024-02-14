Shots fired at Kansas City's Union Station amid Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration

By James Neveau

Multiple people were struck by gunfire after shots rang out near Kansas City's Union Station at the conclusion of the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade and rally.

The parade, which ended with a rally near Union Station, had just wrapped up on Wednesday when reports of shots fired emerged in the area.

According to Kansas City police, shots were fired in the area around Union Station, and residents were asked to leave the area.

Officials said that the shots were fired west of Union Station near a parking garage, and "multiple people" were struck. Two armed suspects were taken into custody, according to officials.

Celebrants were sent scrambling for cover, with police and law enforcement moving into the building, according to eyewitnesses.

In a later update, officials said that officers were working to clear Union Station, and that those inside were being slowly led outside from the building.

We will update this story with new details as they become available.

