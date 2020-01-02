‘Stop This Hatred’: Family of Monsey Stabbing Victim Asks for Prayers, Pleads for Change

What to Know The family of one of the stabbing victims of Saturday’s attack against the Jewish community in Rockland County gave an emotional update on his condition Thursday morning

The family of one of the stabbing victims of Saturday’s attack against the Jewish community in Rockland County gave an emotional update on his condition Thursday morning, saying that although the prognosis is grim they are praying for his recovery. They also urged the public to stand up against hate.

Seventy-two-year-old Josef Neumann was one of five people stabbed while attending a Hanukkah celebration over the weekend in Monsey, New York. He suffered severe head injuries. According to his youngest daughter, Nicky Cohen, “the prognosis is not good.”

“He sustained multiple injuries. He has a fractured skull. He’s been sliced through his neck. He has a shattered arm. The other [injuries] seem minor compared to all of this. The doctors do not have high hopes for him. If he wakes up, he may not be able to walk, talk or even process speech again,” Cohen said Thursday during a press conference, adding that he has remained unconscious since the night of the attack and is undergoing a tracheotomy. "We do ask everybody to keep him in your prayers."

Aside from prayers, Neumann’s loved ones are also urging everyone to stand up against hate.

In her emotional plea, Cohen said that hate against another person must stop.

“Please stand up and stop this hatred. It cannot keep going on. We want our kids to go to school and feel safe. We want to go to our synagogues and feel safe. We want to go to groceries and malls and feel safe,” she said.

“We hope he wakes to a changed world with peace, unity and love for all,” Cohen added.

One of Neumann’s other children, his son David, also spoke out -- tearfully saying that he felt he could have helped his father if he had gone to the Hanukkah celebration, as he was originally planning on going.

“I thought to myself if I was there I would be able to do something,” he said wiping away his tears. “But I wasn’t there.”

On Tuesday, Neumann's family released a statement through the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council.

"The knife penetrated his skull directly into the brain," the family's statement reads. "Doctors are not optimistic about his chances to regain consciousness, and if our father does miraculously recover partially, doctors expect that he will have permanent damage to the brain; leaving him partially paralyzed and speech-impaired for the rest of his life.

Neumann's family says he is a father of seven children, grandfather, great-grandfather and a brother to several siblings.

"Please continue to pray for Yehosef Ben Perel. (Yeohosef is our father's Hebrew name. Ben means son, and Perel was the name of our grand mother OBM.)" the family says.

Yisroel Kraus is a member of the Monsey community and describes Neumann as a "very special, kind, and gentle human being. One of the most selfless human beings that I know."

Kraus is the brother-in-law of Joseph Gluck, the man heralded for his bravery for fighting back against the attacker.

The alleged attacker, 37-year-old Grafton Thomas, is facing federal and local charges.

His attorney now says hospital records show Thomas had been treated for Schizophrenia and has bipolar disorder.