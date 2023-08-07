What is the Lion's Gate Portal? Astrologers consider August 8 a lucky day

Every year on August 8, an astrological event called the Lion’s Gate Portal “opens” in the sky.

Astrologers consider this an opportune day for manifestation, or concentrating on what you want to make it a reality. Charlotte Kirsten, trauma psychologist, defined manifestation to TODAY as the belief that you can “intentionally create your reality through beliefs or pattern actions.”

Think of the opening of the Lion’s Gate portal as a day reserved for the practice of manifestation — a cosmic pat on the back, aligned with August’s other astrology.

What is the Lion’s Gate Portal?

The Lion’s Gate Portal is like a cosmic holiday, occurring every year when a certain alignment happens in the sky.

The Lion’s Gate Portal marks the alignment of the sun in Leo, the star Sirius (the brightest star in the night sky), the constellation Orion’s Belt and the Earth.

Within astrology, the fixed star Sirius is said to have the expansive qualities of the planet Jupiter and the drive to get those things done of the planet Mars — hence a day for manifesting.

When is the Lion’s Gate Portal? The date has a numerological significance

The portal is “open” between July 26 and August 12. However, its powers are most potent on August 8, which is known by some as the Galactic New Year.

The significance of the date (August 8, or 8/8) shouldn’t be overlooked. Within numerology — in which individual digits are imbued with meanings — the number eight means wealth, luck, and good vibes. Plus, when turned sideways, eight represents the symbol for infinity. It represents abundance, which might relate to what you’re manifesting.

Why is the Lion's Gate Portal so good for manifestation?

According to professional tarot reader and author of "The Cards You’re Dealt — How to Deal When Life Gets Real," Theresa Reed, “When you combine the elements of the Lion's Gate Portal, you are poised for high vibe magic."

"Focus on what you want to have or be and put it out into the Universe. Think big, because Leo never does anything small. Whether you’re trying to welcome abundance into your life or want to become a better version of yourself, this is your time to set those intentions," she says.

This awakening is a wonderful moment to receive psychic downloads, connect with others, embrace one’s creativity, as well as healing the past and old wounds.

Most importantly, pay attention to what your dreams are subconsciously relating to you — they hold the key to understanding the visions you should manifest. Reed adds, “at the last Lion’s Gate, I focused on a special wish. It manifested in 8 months. Pure magic!” Get ready!

Here’s what the 2023 Lion’s Gate Portal means for your zodiac sign:

Aries

It’s time to take big risks, risk-taker! You’ll feel more inclined than ever to take on any obstacles or challenges that come your way. With the Lion’s Gate Portal harmoniously aspecting your Sun, make sure you gamble on yourself and invest in your happiness. Luck is on your side right now.

Taurus

Home is where your heart is. Give your roots some TLC. That means you’re wanting to give extra time to your family and dwelling. All they need to grow and feel loved is extra affection and adoration — two sentiments you are eager to grant to those you care about.

Gemini

You’re inspired to learn more about the world around you — especially creative and intellectual pursuits. Start a discussion group or join a meetup in your local neighborhood to talk about these topics with likeminded people. This will open up to connecting with those who share common interests and passions.

Cancer

If there is a money matter that’s been weighing on you, now is the time to address it. With the right amount of awareness, you can turn the situation around for the better. Making the right financial news and trusting an expert advisor will help you reach your monetary goals.

Leo

Your energy levels are at a high since the Lion’s Gate Portal occurs during your season. You’re wanting to take on many projects and endeavors. Don’t burn the candle at both ends. Allow yourself a moment to smell the roses and enjoy life. as well as the people you love.

Virgo

Align with inner spirit by doing activities that speak to your soul. Charge your crystal collection in the heart and heat of the Sun. Whatever you decide to do, put some love in it when setting your intention. That way you’ll be able to make your dreams come true.

Libra

Friendships are evolving and growing. Be open to meeting new people and reconnecting with those from the past who are reemerging, as well as the people who’ve remained loyal to you throughout the years. Sharing bonds with those you care about will serve to strengthen the dynamic for the better.

Scorpio

You’ve been longing to advance your career. Luckily, the portal unlocks the roadblocks that have been standing in your way. Now that the pathways are clear — nothing can and will stand in the way of attaining the professional success that you want in the present and for the future.

Sagittarius

Pay attention to what the universe is showing you at this time. Go on a vision quest deep within yourself. Finding your truth can lead to an awakening which helps you understand your goals and aspirations. The more you connect with yourself, the easier it’ll be to find your passions.

Capricorn

If you’ve been wanting to increase your bank account flow, now is the time to manifest abundance and prosperity. Close your eyes and meditate on bringing more dollars to your wallet. Daily affirmations that you state to yourself in order to materialize your hopes will help in setting this intention.

Aquarius

When it comes to matters of the heart, you’re not the most direct with your innermost sentiments — that is, until now. Be bold and tell those you love how you feel. You won’t be unhappy you did. Truth be told, this will be great for all of your relationships.

Pisces

Be the better version of yourself. Do something nice for the community you live in, like donating old books to the local library, having a cake sale and give the money you make to charity, or offer to do errands for those who are unable to do so without help.

This article first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: