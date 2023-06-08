Wildfire smoke photos in NYC show ‘apocalyptic' sepia landscape

No, these photos aren't from the 1970s — they're from Tuesday and Wednesday.

New York City has been covered in a thick, hazy cloud of smoke from Canadian wildfires the past few days. Air quality alerts have been issued for the city and surrounding areas, with officials advising residents not to spend time outside if they don't have to.

Many people have been seen wearing masks while walking around, as those with heart or lung problems were encouraged to take all proper precautions.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state was making a million N95 masks — the kind prevalent at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — available at state facilities, including 400,000 in New York City. She also urged residents to stay put.

“You don’t need to go out and take a walk. You don’t need to push the baby in the stroller,” Hochul said Wednesday night. “This is not a safe time to do that.”

And while the smoky air creates a clear health problem, even for those without any sort of complications, it also has led to eerie images as a result of the orange glow from the sun and haze. Some of the pictures are reminiscent of New York City from decades ago, when the city dealt with smog problems on a regular basis.