How to stick with your New Year's resolutions

If you’re just getting started on a New Year’s resolution, the odds are already stacked against you.

Research shows most resolutions fail by the second week of February each year.

But there are some ways to change those odds in 2024.

A new poll by Forbes found the top five most popular resolutions this year:

Improved fitness (48%)

Improved finances (38%)

Improved mental health (36%)

Lose weight (34%)

Improved diet (32%)

But that's just it – experts say it can be hard to stick to your goals if they're too broad to begin with.

Kimberly Graber, association director of personal training for the YMCA of Metropolitan Dallas, says it’s important to be specific and realistic with your goals.

“Creating these unrealistic goals that are not sustainable – I think it's awesome that you have big goals but then you can't accomplish them all at one time. So just learning where you're at and then moving from there,” she said.

Write down small goals and steps then take those small wins and grow from there.

"You have this big goal but you can take it in small chunks. Like babies learn to walk by taking a step at a time, it's very important for this lifestyle that you just take it one step at a time and make it into a smaller goal," said Graber. "So maybe you decide to drink an extra glass of water today. Maybe you decide to walk up the stairs instead of taking the elevator. Start doing little things and pick one thing a week instead of creating this whole idea of, I'm going to work out five times a day. Take it in smaller chunks and then gradually add on to those things."

It's also important to build trust in yourself.

"Just to be kind to yourself. If you do have a bad day, it's ok. Don't speak negatively about yourself,” said Graber. “I think that we would never talk to somebody the way we talk to ourselves, right? So remembering to speak to positive and affirm yourself is a big thing.”

As people work through their resolutions, Graber said there will be bad days.

"The other thing I think is just giving up too soon. Like a lot of people, if you have a bad week or a bad day, they think, well, I already failed at my resolution. So now I can't keep doing it... And it's like, it's ok to have one bad day. Just keep going. Don't quit.”

The 21 days myth

The belief it takes 21 days to make a habit and 90 days to make a lifestyle may just be a myth.

Research shows it takes an average of 66 days for a new behavior to become a habit – that's a little more than two months.

"If you are still struggling three months in, that's OK. If you're still struggling six months in, that's OK," Graber said on the topic of working out. "I've been doing it for a long time and it's still difficult."

If getting fit is one of your resolutions, Graber shared a few easy work outs to get you started in the video below.

Additionally, YMCA locations across the metroplex are anticipating an increase in sign ups and attendance due to the influx of new resolution getters. The YMCA focuses on helping those who typically don't have access to health and fitness programs and offers financial support to anyone whose income doesn’t allow for gym membership, swim lessons, youth sports, camp, after school care, and other programs.

Currently, the YMCA is offering a $0 join fee for the month of January. Click here to find out more.

Mental Health

In addition to the usual resolutions of diet and exercise, 2024 may be the year to improve mental health.

Dallas-based Lisa W. Miller is a nationally-known researcher and author of the new book 'The Business of Joy'.

In a new survey, she found more people are resolving to concentrate on self-care.

Focus on finding more joy in your life (33%)

Focus on being present, not distracted (25%)

Reduce screen time (18%)

Other findings pertaining to mental health include:

46% are craving more in-person, social connection time with friends and family

55% of parents of teenagers crave social connections

24% of Americans report being "very lonely"

50% of Gen Z and 32% of Millennials report being "very lonely."

“We are still unwinding the unintended consequences of the pandemic, and the data shows that 2024 will be a year of more inward focus,” Miller writes in a blog post regarding the survey. “This shift towards a more holistic approach to well-being marks a significant change in how we view resolutions. We're moving beyond the realm of measurable, tangible targets to embracing resolutions that enhance our overall life experiences.”