Radio host and Fox News panelist Leeann Tweeden held a press conference Thursday detailing her experience on a 2006 USO tour with then-comedian Al Franken and alleged that Franken forcibly kissed her during a skit written by Franken. She also said he groped her while she was asleep, providing photographic evidence. Sen. Franken has issued an apology and is open to a Senate Ethics Committee investigation. Tweeden accepted Franken’s apology.