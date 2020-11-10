‘A Lot of Table Pounding': Attorney in 2000 Election Dispute Weighs in on Trump Resistance

One week after Election Day, President Donald Trump's legal team has been filing lawsuits across the country to fight what the president claims is voter fraud and irregularities in response to the election results.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the president doesn’t need to give up and concede to President-elect Joe Biden.

"President Trump is 100% within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options," McConnell said.

Attorney General William Barr told U.S. Attorneys to investigate substantial allegations of voting irregularities if they find them.

If you think another cliffhanger like Bush v. Gore is on the horizon, legal experts say that's a far cry from when all eyes were on South Florida back in 2000.

"What I hear is a lot of table pounding," said Steve Zach, a veteran attorney from Miami who was on Al Gore's legal team in the historic case. "I don’t hear anything that would actually change the result."

Over a video call, Zach told NBC 6 the Trump lawsuits simply would not influence the result.

Lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia, both over the counting of mail ballots, have already been dismissed. Another in Nevada represented a single voter and not thousands. The most significant challenge is over Pennsylvania ballots postmarked on or before Election Day but were allowed to arrive up to three days later. The Supreme Court already rejected it once.

"The result, frankly, is when a person cast a vote under the law that exists at the time they cast that vote, that the vote could count," Zach said.

Having cameras sending live images during the counting makes a difference, Zach said.

"This has been the most open election we have ever had," he said. "There have been hundreds of eyes, if not thousands of eyes, in every single precinct ... I do not believe there has been any fraud that’s occurred."

Trump supporters have been protesting after the election, alleging the election was stolen. Zach says that is a troubling claim.

"There’s much more than the presidency that is at stake here," he said. "There is the absolute question about the legitimacy and the future of our liberty."

Unlike Bush v. Gore -- when 537 votes made the difference -- the vote margin being contested is 50,000 votes in Pennsylvania. The date when all the legal maneuvering should be over is Dec. 8, the Electoral College's safe harbor deadline.