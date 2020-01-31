impeachment

Trump Impeachment Trial: Live Coverage

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial resumes at 1 p.m. ET, when senators engage in four hours of debate over whether to allow additional witnesses and documents. Democrats, who control 47 of the chamber's 100 seats, have been trying to convince at least four Republican senators to join them in demanding witnesses appear to discuss the president's conduct regarding Ukraine. A vote on witnesses, expected Friday, could lead to an abrupt end of the trial with an expected acquittal by the GOP-controlled Senate.

Follow our coverage below:

