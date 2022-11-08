Democrat Maggie Hassan Wins Reelection to New Hampshire Senate Seat

Several statewide officials survived intense reelection fights in New Hampshire Tuesday, including Democrat Maggie Hassan, who was reelected to her New Hampshire Senate seat by defeating Republican Don Bolduc, NBC News projected.

Hassan was initially thought to have an easy reelection campaign against Bolduc, but the race tightened in the final days as some big Republican donors stepped in and elevated his profile, despite Hassan's insistence that he was too extreme for New Hampshire.

"I want to take a minute to thank Don Bolduc for a hard-fought campaign," Hassan said in her victory speech. "And I want to thank Don Bolduc for his service to our country. We have differences, but we share a love of country. And to the people of New Hampshire, thank you for the trust that you have once again placed in me."

Bolduc had said he would concede if he lost when asked about it Tuesday.

He addressed his supporters around 9 p.m. Tuesday as results continued to pour in and the race was still too close to call.

"We are going to prevail but it’ll be the wee hours of the morning, but that’s OK, I'm a military guy -- I'm used to staying up until zero dark thirty," he said.

The Senate race was one of several hotly contested races on the ballot in New Hampshire on Tuesday.

Incumbent Democratic Congressman Chris Pappas faced a tough challenge from Republican newcomer Karoline Leavitt in the state's 1st Congressional District.

“My opponent, who is an election denier, who’s an ultra MAGA candidate, doesn’t share the values of most New Hampshire voters," Pappas said. "They want someone who’s going to be pro-choice in Washington, who’s going to fight to make sure this economy works for working families and small businesses.”

While Pappas is seeking his third term, Leavitt, at 25 years old, would have been the youngest woman ever elected to Congress if she won.

“Voters are dehydrated right now for youthful leadership and energy, and that’s what they’re looking for, that’s what we’ve provided throughout this campaign, that’s why we have such fantastic energy and momentum," Leavitt said ahead of the election.

But she conceded the race late Tuesday night, and Pappas declared victory after "a tough fight."

Pappas said he had "nothing but respect for her and the campaign that she ran," and said he was proud of New Hampshire voters.

"I am very grateful for every Granite Stater who voted today. I think New Hampshire sent a clear message in this election," he said. "New Hampshire sent an incredibly powerful message, and that message is that New Hampshire wants leaders in Congress who will work together to find common purpose and use common sense."

In the state's other high-profile race, NBC News projected Republican Gov. Chris Sununu as the winner over Democratic state Sen. Tom Sherman, making him only the second New Hampshire governor to win a fourth term.

After facing intense pressure to run for U.S. Senate, Sununu shocked the political establishment last year when he instead decided to seek another two-year term as governor. Saying he was ill suited to the slow speed of politics in Washington, he argued he could have a bigger and more direct impact as governor than as a senator.

"We are taking it head-on and we're doing it with a smile, every single time," an exuberant Sununu told supporters in Portsmouth. "That's the key -- working with everyone we can, making sure we're taking those challenges head on and just getting stuff done. And that is the funnest part of the job."

Sununu, who celebrated his win with bowling, axe throwing and arcade games, easily defeated five other Republicans in the Sept. 13 primary, while Sherman, a physician from Rye who has served two terms in the state Senate, was unopposed for his party's nomination.

Sherman, a physician from Rye who has served two terms in the state Senate, made abortion rights a central issue of his campaign, criticizing Sununu for signing a law banning the procedure after 24 weeks of pregnancy. He also accused Sununu of prioritizing his own ambitions over his constituents and caving to the demands of extremists in the Legislature.

He said Tuesday he wishes Sununu well over the next two years.

"My favorite part of this campaign was meeting incredible people across the state who are fighting every day to make New Hampshite a better place," he said in a statement. "While these aren't the results that we hoped for, I'm so incredibly grateful for the support of Granite Staters who believe we need to put people above politics."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.