Residents and Tourists Weather Devastating Impact of Hurricane Ida

Category 4 Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana Sunday, much sooner than anticipated and 16 years to the day since Hurricane Katrina. Already there are already 300,000 customers without power statewide.

Initially, Ida was slated to make landfall in the early evening, instead it came barreling in just before noon.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told residents to hunker down until at least until Monday morning.

“This is one of the worst storms in modern times,” Bel Edwards said.

"We are just getting started,” Bel Edwards said. “Conditions are changing very rapidly and we can expect devastating impact for most of the next 24 hours."

Hurricane Ida made landfall with 150 miles per hour winds.

“I think we’ll be alright. just hoping everyone else is safe too,” Katie Dukes, resident of of St. Bernard Parish said.

Residents were anxious given the disaster that unfolded in 2005, but since then $15 billion have been spent to protect the region, fortifying levees, creating flood walls and adding a massive pump station.

Prior to the storm, New Orleans' Bourbon Street in the city’s French Quarter was a ghost town with the exception of a few tourists and locals trying to get a last minute look.

“We know what to expect. We got water, food," tourist Cynthia White said. "I’m more worried about how we are gonna get home. Our plane is leaving Monday. I don't know if we will get out.”

Around the corner from bourbon street, the last remaining restaurant that was open was packed. People looking to buy one more hot meal in case the power goes out for days.

“We missed the stores so we didn’t get to stock up in supplies,” tourist Leslie Dottery said.

Supplies will be hard to come by in the coming days. The storm is expected to linger for several hours as the power outages are growing.