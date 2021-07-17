Safe For Kids ‘Niños For Cuba' Rally in Tropical Park Sunday

A local teacher wanted her children to understand and be a part of what’s going on in Cuba. So she created a way for children to participate.

That teacher organized a kid friendly demonstration where young people can come out and safely show their support for the Cuban people.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Being able to do this, it's great," Daniella Salgado said. "It’s great so that the kids there can watch this and say, oh my gosh, there’s somebody who sees me, somebody who wants this for us.”

Daniella Salgado, 12, says she wants to show her support for the kids in Cuba.

And and will do that at the Niño’s for Cuba demonstration on Sunday evening in Tropical Park.

Her mother Nicole Salgado organized it.

The Elementary teacher, who is also Cuban American, says it’s important for children to be a part of these historical moments.

“Going to provide posters and markers and let the children express themselves," Nicole Salgado said. "Let them be heard, so they feel like they’re a part of something bigger.”

The Niños for Cuba demonstration will take place in Sunday, July 18 in Tropical Park, located at 7900 SW 40th St, Miami.