2022 NBA Summer League: NBA players and celebrities in Las Vegas originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NBA Summer League is back again, hosted in Las Vegas where it belongs.

With the NBA draft in the books and free agency off to a spicy start, the next big event is the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League, which is sure to keep the basketball action going.

This year, there are three different events that are taking place. Two mini-tournaments in San Francisco and Salt Lake City, and the big 75-game event in Las Vegas that will feature all 30 NBA teams.

Summer league is the first chance to see the year's top NBA draft picks make their mark in the league. Summer league also has often attracted courtside appearances from NBA superstar players and even a few celebrities as well.

Here’s a live tracker of some of the stars that are in attendance for this year's 11-day event:

Day 1

During the Las Vegas opener between the Orlando Magic and Houston Rockets on Thursday, Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls showed out: