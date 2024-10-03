Sports

Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year

The Indiana Fever star earned 66 of 67 first-place votes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Caitlin Clark will have to make room in her trophy collection.

The Indiana Fever star was named the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year on Thursday.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Clark earned 66 of 67 first-place votes for the award, with the other vote going to Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft averaged 19.2 points per game while leading the league with 8.4 assists per game.

More to come...

This article tagged under:

Caitlin Clark
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us