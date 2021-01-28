FIU Football Announces Schedule for 2021 Season

After a season that saw more games canceled than played due to the coronavirus pandemic, the FIU Panthers revealed their 2021 schedule Wednesday.

The Panthers will open their season Thursday, September 2nd when they host Long Island. FIU will have road non-conference games against Texas Tech and Central Michigan to end the first month of the season.

The Panthers open Conference USA play against the rival Owls on October 2nd, the earliest meeting for the annual Shula Bowl since the 2016 season.

FIU finished the pandemic shortened 2020 season with an 0-5 record - their first winless season since going 0-12 in the 2006 season and the first time they did not qualify for a bowl game since the 2016 season.

