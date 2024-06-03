‘My life dream': Tkachuk says Panthers ‘more prepared' for Stanley Cup Final

Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk believes this year's team is more prepared heading into the Stanley Cup Final than last year.

Tkachuk spoke with NBC6 on Monday as the team prepares for Game 1 of the final against the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena.

After last year's loss to Las Vegas in the final, the team is hoping this year will end with them hoisting the Stanley Cup.

"I'm very excited, I'm very lucky and fortunate to be back in this position. Obviously last year the way it ended was not the way we would like for that to have gone so we've got another crack at it this year and I think we're more prepared, more ready for it this year," Tkachuk said. "We have a bunch of characters, we have so much fun off the ice, I really think that translates to our on-ice play."

Tkachuk, 26, is part of a hockey family that includes his brother, Brady, who plays for Ottawa, and his father, Keith, who spent 18 seasons in the NHL.

His family is frequently in attendance at his games and Tkachuk says they're a big part of his success and a driving force in his quest for the Cup.

"This is a big moment not only for myself but for my family, everything that they've put in and I just want to finish the job for them as well," he said.

Tkachuk said he watched most of the Oilers' Western Conference Final win over the Dallas Stars, and expects Panthers-Oilers to be "a big time series."

"My life dream is right here ahead of me right now, so grind it out for two to three weeks, however long it's gonna take, and enjoy every second of it because this is what I've been dreaming about my whole entire life," he said. "It's easy to get all jacked up, it's almost impossible not to get jacked up for these games but it's also just as important to take a moment, take a breath, realize the moment you're in and just enjoy it, this is so much fun right now, this is the time of our lives and like I said, this has been a dream of mine ever since I can remember, so why not take advantage of it?"