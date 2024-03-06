Panthers land Vladimir Tarasenko from Senators for a pair of draft picks: AP source

The NHL-leading Florida Panthers have agreed to acquire forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the Ottawa Senators for a pair of draft picks, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The parameters of the trade were done and the teams were working on finalizing details, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither side had announced the deal.

Tarasenko had a full no-trade clause as part of his $5 million, one-year contract with Ottawa, allowing him to choose his preferred destination. Another pending free agent who signed just for this season, Washington’s Max Pacioretty, is in the same boat.

Tarasenko has 17 goals and 24 assists in 57 games with Ottawa this season.

The trade is the second for a rental winger in as many days after the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights acquired Anthony Mantha from the Capitals, also for two draft picks. Vegas defeated Florida in the final last season.

The Panthers are 43-16-4, the best record in the NHL.