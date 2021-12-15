Florida Schools Stock Up on Football Talent During Early Signing Day

Across the state of Florida, the top programs are looking to bring in some of the state and nation's top recruits during the early National Signing Day on Wednesday.

2021 makes the fifth straight year high school seniors are allowed to sign with colleges of their choice in mid-December.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The Miami Hurricanes, who recently hired former offensive lineman Mario Cristobal as their new head coach, are expected to sign a smaller class. The class will include several South Florida players, including four-star LB Wesley Bissainthe from Miami Central.

FIU, who also will have a new coach next season after recently hiring Mike MacIntyre, is also expected to have a smaller class with just four recruits giving verbal commitments leading into Wednesday.

Other state schools are expected to come to South Florida and get top recruits. The FSU Seminoles are expected to sign four-star WR Devaughn Mortimer from Fort Lauderdale Dillard, one of four players from Miami-Dade and Broward to verbally commit before signing day.

The Florida Gators, who will welcome new head coach Billy Napier next season, had just one verbal commit from South Florida in three-star OL David Connor from Deerfield Beach.

UCF and USF combined for just one verbal commit, with three-star OL Jamaal Johnson from Hollywood Chaminade Madonna committed to the Knights.

The traditional National Signing Day continues to take place the first Wednesday in February.