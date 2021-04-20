Sports

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

FSU Schedules 2024 Football Game With Head Coach's Former School

Novell spent four seasons as the head coach of Memphis, finishing with a 38-15 record before departing to coach the Seminoles

Getty Images

Florida State Seminoles head football coach Mike Norvell will be very familiar with the latest team the school has scheduled for a game.

FSU announced Tuesday it has scheduled a one game series with the Memphis Tigers, where Norvell was previously the head coach, with the teams meeting September 14th, 2024 in Tallahassee.

Memphis joins FCS foe Charleston Southern and the rival Florida Gators in non-conference home games during the 2024 season for FSU along with a road trip to face off against Notre Dame.

“Memphis is one of the top Group of 5 programs in the country,” Novell said in a statement. “Having these three opponents coming to Tallahassee, along with going to Notre Dame, provides us a challenging but opportunistic non-conference slate.”

Novell spent four seasons as the head coach of the Tigers, finishing with a 38-15 record that included three straight conference title game appearances and one title won in 2019, before departing to coach the Seminoles.

The teams have met 18 times before, with FSU winning the last game between the schools in 1990 and holding a 10-7-1 advantage in the series.

