Sports

NFL Playoffs

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs

Joe Burrow connected with Ja'Marr Chase for a 35-yard fourth-down conversion to begin the fourth quarter

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase.

With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver.

And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders, Chase managed to snatch the ball out of the air at the 6-yard line for a remarkable 35-yard pickup.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Philadelphia Eagles wideout DeVonta Smith, who made an impressive grab of his own earlier on Championship Sunday, shouted out Chase for the highlight-reel catch.

A couple of plays later, running back Samaje Perine punched it in from two yards out to tie the game.

Sports

NBC 6 Sports

Fins Extra Point: It's Time for Miami to Move On From Tua Amid Continued Concussion Issue

NFL Playoffs

Bengals' Germaine Pratt Has NSFW Outburst Over Joseph Ossai's Costly Penalty Vs. Chiefs

Chase was Cincy's leading receiver to that point with six receptions for 75 yards.

This article tagged under:

NFL PlayoffsNFLKansas City ChiefsCincinnati Bengals
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us