Marlins Extra Innings: Ace Starter Sandy Alcantara Must Get Run Support From Miami's Offense

Monday will mark a special time for the Miami Marlins: it's the once every five games event where reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara takes the mound for a start.

As Alcantara prepares to pitch for the third time this season, a little message should be sent to the bats of the Marlins letting them know something: it would be okay if, oh I don't know, they gave him a little run support?

In his last start, Sandy threw a complete game, three-hitter with five strikeouts in under two hours. The final score of the game? 1-0 Marlins.

It's not uncommon for Alcantara to do his thing on the mound in spite of what the Marlins are not doing at the plate. The last time Sandy got more than five runs from the Miami offense was a 6-5 victory over Philadelphia - the same team he faces Monday night - on September 8 of last season.

In his last 34 starts, Alcantara has gotten six or more runs a total of just five times. Over that same span, the Marlins have scored two runs or less in 12 of those starts.

It's not as if the Marlins don't have the capability to have solid offensive production. Second baseman Luis Arraez, who won the American League batting championship last season while with Minnesota, is batting .471 through the first 10 games. Left fielder Jorge Soler and first baseman Garrett Cooper each have three homer over that span.

If the Marlins are going to put runs on the board, the next two series would be the chance. Both the Phillies and Arizona Diamondbacks, the two teams who Alcantara will face next, currently have two of the three highest team ERAs in the National League.

Miami has a gem in its rotation. Alcantara is arguably one of the best starters in baseball in years. It may be just two games into this season, but he has proven that he can still pitch with the control and speed he did last season.

Sadly, the Marlins are also proving they can play like they did last season - and not help him out.