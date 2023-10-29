Miami Dolphins

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill reaches 1,000 yards receiving in record time

Hill became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record 1,000 yards receiving in his team's first eight games

By Eric Mullin

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill reached the 1,000-yard mark before the calendar even flipped to November.

The Miami Dolphins star wide receiver had yet another monster game on Sunday, racking up eight catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in a 31-17 victory over the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Hill's latest 100-yard outing, his fifth in 2023, brought his receiving yards total for the season up to 1,014. With that, the Cheetah became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record 1,000 yards receiving in his team's first eight games.

Ahead of the 2023 campaign, Hill predicted that he would become the first player to record 2,000 yards receiving in a single season, and he's well on his way to achieving that feat.

Following his latest performance, Hill is on pace to finish with roughly 2,154 yards over the 17-game season. The NFL single-season record is 1,964 yards, set by Calvin Johnson over 16 games in 2012.

The 29-year-old Hill is also more than halfway to setting a new career high in receiving touchdowns. Hill leads the NFL with eight receiving touchdowns, and his career high is 15.

