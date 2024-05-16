Miami Dolphins 2024 schedule is here! We tell you all you need to know

The schedules for the 2024 season have finally been released and the Miami Dolphins are going to be in the primetime spotlight a lot this year.

The team's 2024 schedule features five prime-time games, tied for the most in a regular season in franchise history and their most in 20 years.

The Dolphins' first prime-time game will be in week two at home against their divisional rivals, the Bills, on Thursday Night Football.

In week four, the Fins will host the Titans on Monday Night Football. They will play another game on Monday night in week 10 against the Chargers.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Their final two prime-time games will air right here on NBC6, starting with a Thanksgiving Day game at the iconic Lambeau Field in week 13.

In week 17, Miami will play Cleveland on Sunday Night Football.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Preseason Schedule

Date Opponent Stadium Time (ET) Fri., Aug. 9 Atlanta Falcons Hard Rock Stadium 7 p.m. Sat., Aug. 17 Washington Commanders Hard Rock Stadium 7 p.m. Fri., Aug. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium 7:30 p.m. Source: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 2024 Regular Season Schedule

Date Opponent Stadium Time (ET) Sun., Sept. 8 Jacksonville Jaguars Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m. Thurs., Sept. 12 Buffalo Bills Hard Rock Stadium 8:15 p.m. Sun., Sept. 22 at Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field 4:05 p.m. Mon., Sept. 30 Tennessee Titans Hard Rock Stadium 7:30 p.m. Sun., Oct. 6 at New England Patriots Gillette Stadium 1 p.m.* Sun., Oct. 20 at Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium 1 p.m.* Sun., Oct. 27 Arizona Cardinals Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.* Sun., Nov. 3 at Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium 1 p.m.* Mon., Nov. 11 at Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium 8:15 p.m. Sun., Nov. 17 Las Vegas Raiders Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.* Sun., Nov. 24 New England Patriots Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.* Thurs., Nov. 28 at Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field 8:20 p.m. Sun., Dec. 8 New York Jets Hard Rock Stadium 1 p.m.* Sun., Dec. 15 at Houston Texans NRG Stadium 1 p.m.* Sun., Dec. 22 San Francisco 49ers Hard Rock Stadium 4:25 p.m.* Sun., Dec. 29 at Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Stadium 8:20 p.m.* Jan. 4 or 5 at New York Jets MetLife Stadium TBD Source: Miami Dolphins / * Game subject to flexible scheduling in Weeks 5-17

You can buy preseason and single-day tickets here.