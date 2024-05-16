Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 2024 schedule is here! We tell you all you need to know

The Dolphins' first prime-time game will be in week two at home against their divisional rivals, the Bills, on Thursday Night Football

The schedules for the 2024 season have finally been released and the Miami Dolphins are going to be in the primetime spotlight a lot this year.

The team's 2024 schedule features five prime-time games, tied for the most in a regular season in franchise history and their most in 20 years.

The Dolphins' first prime-time game will be in week two at home against their divisional rivals, the Bills, on Thursday Night Football.

In week four, the Fins will host the Titans on Monday Night Football. They will play another game on Monday night in week 10 against the Chargers.

Their final two prime-time games will air right here on NBC6, starting with a Thanksgiving Day game at the iconic Lambeau Field in week 13.

In week 17, Miami will play Cleveland on Sunday Night Football.

Miami Dolphins 2024 Preseason Schedule

DateOpponentStadiumTime (ET)
Fri., Aug. 9Atlanta FalconsHard Rock Stadium7 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 17Washington CommandersHard Rock Stadium7 p.m.
Fri., Aug. 23Tampa Bay BuccaneersRaymond James Stadium7:30 p.m.
Source: Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins 2024 Regular Season Schedule

DateOpponentStadiumTime (ET)
Sun., Sept. 8Jacksonville JaguarsHard Rock Stadium1 p.m.
Thurs., Sept. 12Buffalo BillsHard Rock Stadium8:15 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 22at Seattle SeahawksLumen Field4:05 p.m.
Mon., Sept. 30Tennessee TitansHard Rock Stadium7:30 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 6at New England PatriotsGillette Stadium1 p.m.*
Sun., Oct. 20at Indianapolis ColtsLucas Oil Stadium1 p.m.*
Sun., Oct. 27Arizona CardinalsHard Rock Stadium1 p.m.*
Sun., Nov. 3at Buffalo BillsHighmark Stadium1 p.m.*
Mon., Nov. 11at Los Angeles RamsSoFi Stadium8:15 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 17Las Vegas RaidersHard Rock Stadium1 p.m.*
Sun., Nov. 24New England PatriotsHard Rock Stadium1 p.m.*
Thurs., Nov. 28at Green Bay PackersLambeau Field8:20 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 8New York JetsHard Rock Stadium1 p.m.*
Sun., Dec. 15at Houston TexansNRG Stadium1 p.m.*
Sun., Dec. 22San Francisco 49ersHard Rock Stadium4:25 p.m.*
Sun., Dec. 29at Cleveland BrownsCleveland Browns Stadium8:20 p.m.*
Jan. 4 or 5at New York JetsMetLife StadiumTBD
Source: Miami Dolphins / * Game subject to flexible scheduling in Weeks 5-17

You can buy preseason and single-day tickets here.

