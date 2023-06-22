Miami Heat select F Jaime Jaquez Jr. with 18th pick in 2023 NBA Draft

The Miami Heat did something for the first time in franchise history on Thursday: made the 18th pick in the NBA Draft.

Miami selected UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. with the pick, becoming the first former Bruins player to be selected by the team.

The Irvine, California native was a consensus second-team All-American in 2023 along with being named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, averaging nearly 18 points and just over eight rebounds a game last season for a UCLA team that advanced to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament.

It will be the Heat's only pick in the 2023 Draft as Miami does not have a second round selection.