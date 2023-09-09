Miami Hurricanes

Miami's star safety Kamren Kinchens hospitalized after scary injury in Texas A&M game

Miami coach Mario Cristobal said early reports were that things are “relatively normal” with Kinchens.

By The Associated Press

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, left, stands by as safety Kamren Kinchens lies on the field after an injury during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday against Texas A&M,
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Miami All-American safety Kamren Kinchens was carted off in the fourth quarter of a 48-33 victory over No. 23 Texas A&M Saturday after he appeared to take a big hit to his upper body.

Kinchens was attempting to tackle Aggies receiver Ainias Smith on the play. He remained down on the ground, and his teammates immediately motioned toward the Miami sideline for the medical staff to come onto the field.

Medical personnel tended to Kinchens as players from both teams took a knee in a game that Miami led 48-33 with 1:33 left.

After working on Kinchens for several minutes, the medical staff loaded him onto a stretcher and carted him off the field. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Miami coach Mario Cristobal said early reports were that things are “relatively normal” with Kinchens. Cristobal said he was headed to the hospital following his postgame news conference but thinks Kinchens will be OK.

“It’s as hard as it gets. You’ve got parents in the stands,” Cristobal said. “Very hopeful. I don’t like to get ahead of myself, but I’d like to think that everything is trending in the right direction.”

The crowd, which was electric as Miami mounted a comeback after falling into an early 10-point hole, fell silent. A few of his teammates gathered in a circle in a prayer.

Kinchens had a big game up to that point with an interception of Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman in the third quarter.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Miami HurricanesUniversity of MiamiNCAA football
