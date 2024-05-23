World Baseball Classic

Here are the four host cities for the 2026 World Baseball Classic

Tokyo is one of the cities with the Samurai Japan looking to defend its title.

The next World Baseball Classic is still two years away, but the host cities are now known.

The World Baseball Classic on Thursday announced the locations, with two located in the United States.

The two U.S. locations are LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, and Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros.

Outside of the U.S., the Tokyo Dome in Japan and the Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico, are the other two venues.

The quarterfinals will be played in Miami and Houston before the final, which will also occur in Vice City.

LoanDepot Park and the Tokyo Dome are returning as hosts following the 2023 tournament which saw Japan lift the title over Team USA.

Hiram Bithorn Stadium was last a host in 2013 while Minute Maid Park has never hosted a WBC game.

So far, 16 teams have qualified for the 2026 tournament by being in the top four of their pool in the 2023 edition. The U.S., Japan and Puerto Rico are among those nations, as well as Mexico, Great Britain and South Korea, among others.

The tournament will begin in March of 2026.

