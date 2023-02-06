NBA Conducts Investigation Into Grizzlies-Pacers Postgame Incident

The NBA conducted an investigation of an incident that took place after the Memphis Grizzlies' home game against the Indiana Pacers on Jan. 29. The league went on to ban some of the individuals from attending future games at the FedExForum after its probe.

It was originally reported by The Athletic that a few acquaintances of Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant confronted members of the Pacers' traveling party near the team’s bus in the arena’s loading dock area after the game that night. During the confrontation, a red laser – that reportedly came from an SUV Morant was riding in – was pointed toward Pacers players and coaches while they stood in the loading area.

"NBA Security and league investigators conducted an investigation interviewing numerous eyewitnesses and reviewing video surveillance following allegations made by the Indiana Pacers organization regarding a postgame incident on Jan. 29," NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement to CNN Sunday.

A Pacers security official was quoted in The Athletic piece as having said the laser stemmed from a gun, but the NBA’s investigation did not confirm that.

"While we substantiated that a postgame situation arose that was confrontational, based on interviews and other evidence gathered, we could not corroborate that any individual threatened others with a weapon," Bass added.

Two members of the Pacers’ traveling party told The Athletic that they did not see who shined the laser on them and did not know if the laser was attached to a gun.

"Certain individuals involved in the postgame situation and a related matter during the game that night have been subsequently banned from attending games in the arena. If additional information becomes available related to the postgame situation, the league office will conduct a further review," Bass said in the statement.

The 23-year-old Morant, who was ruled out of Sunday’s game with wrist soreness, responded to the report and tweeted that his brother was banned "from home games for a year."

did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable 😂 https://t.co/08p4E8xhJJ — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 5, 2023

Morant was recently named to his second NBA All-Star Game appearance after averaging 27.3 points, 8.3 assists and 5.8 assists per game and helping lead the Grizzlies to a 32-21 record.

Memphis swept the two games against Indiana this season, so the teams won't see each other again for the regular season.