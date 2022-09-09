NBC 6 Weekend Football Preview: First Full Weekend Brings New Hope to South Florida

South Florida football fans are rejoicing this week as, for the first time since the 2015 season, the Miami Dolphins along with the Miami Hurricanes and FIU Panthers are all undefeated. Mind you, the Fins haven’t played yet and both UM and FIU beat teams from the FCS level — but take what you can get, right?

The football world in the state of Florida is off to a much better start with the 2022 season underway in the college level. Heck, big wins by both Florida and Florida State last weekend highlighted the fact that six of the state’s seven FBS teams have at least one win already this season (thanks for ruining things, USF).

Meanwhile, the NFL season gets underway this weekend with the Dolphins thought by some to be a serious playoff contender. At the same time, is this really the final season for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to be Super Bowl contenders? Plus, is this the season the Jacksonville Jaguars win more than four games in one year?

Can UM and FIU keep their records unblemished to start the season? Can the Dolphins continue their recent success against a hated division foe? We break down all the games with our NBC 6 not-so-scientific system.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Getty Images

Miami Dolphins vs. New England Patriots (Sunday)

For the last three seasons, something interesting has happened in a rivalry between one team with seven Super Bowl titles over the last 21 seasons and another team who hasn’t won a championship since the 1973 season. Miami has won four of the last six games between the teams – but at the same time has missed the postseason each year while the Patriots have made the playoffs twice over that span.

With the offseason additions of players like superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill and new head coach Mike McDaniel, the message has been sent that the Dolphins are expected not just to compete for a playoff spot - but there are some who legit think they can compete for the AFC East title. That’s a dream that can become a reality this season but could also be busted by Sunday evening.

Getty Images

No. 15 Miami Hurricanes vs. Southern Miss Golden Eagles (Saturday)

The Mario Cristobal era started off in a big way for UM last weekend as the ‘Canes put 70 points on the board against their FCS foe. The level of competition picks up this weekend with one goal in mind for Miami: stay as healthy as possible heading into next weekend’s game at a Texas A&M team ranked in the top six nationally this week.

Getty Images

FIU Panthers at Texas State Bobcats (Saturday)

It doesn’t happen all that often - just twice in the last 20 games to be exact - so let us take a moment to celebrate the fact the Panthers won a game last weekend. I mean, it was in overtime against an FCS team but a win is a win. The level of competition picks up this weekend against a Bobcats team who hasn’t had a winning season since 2014.

Getty Images

No. 12 Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats (Saturday)

In one week, the Gators went from being an underdog at home to beating the previous No. 7 ranked team in the country to now being a favorite against a ranked team. The pressure could be on them more than ever to prove last week wasn’t a fluke and give Billy Napier something that hasn’t happened since 2015: a 2-0 start for a first-year UF head coach.

Other State Games

The only 2-0 team in the state of Florida entering the week - the Florida State Seminoles - are on a bye after a thrilling win last weekend against LSU. UCF host Louisville on Friday while FAU hosts Southeastern Louisiana and USF hosts Howard. FAMU makes its home debut against Albany State while Bethune Cookman hosts South Carolina State.

In the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars start off their season against the Washington Commanders while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the road Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys in a game you can watch right here on NBC 6.