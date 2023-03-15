Shamrocks and Seminoles: FSU to Open 2024 Football Season in Ireland vs. Georgia Tech

For the first time in program history, the Florida State Seminoles will play a football game outside of the United States.

The school announced Wednesday it will take part in the 2024 Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, where it will play fellow ACC member Georgia Tech.

“I am so excited for our student-athletes, coaches, staff, administration and fans for this opportunity,” head coach Mike Norvell said. “When this idea was first presented to me, I was immediately intrigued by a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the people in our program."

The game will take place on August 24 during college football's Week Zero. FSU, who is the away team in this game, will have three bye weeks during the season as a result.

The schools met last football season, with FSU getting a 41-16 victory that was the first of six straight wins to end the season.