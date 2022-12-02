Six Schools From Miami-Dade, Broward Advance to State Football Finals

The upcoming high school football state championships will continue to have a South Florida look like it has in previous seasons.

All six teams from Miami-Dade and Broward who were in Friday's Florida High School Athletic Association state semifinals were victorious, setting up two all-South Florida state finals in the coming weeks.

In Class 4M, Columbus came from behind just before the half and defeated Ocoee 41-36 at Tropical Park. The Explorers will now take on Apopka, who defeated Palm Beach Central.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In Class 3M, it will be Broward vs. Miami-Dade as St. Thomas Aquinas will take on Homestead in the state final. The Raiders defeated Tampa Jesuit 45-3 while the Broncos went on the road and beat Orlando Jones 30-24.

In Class 2M, another all-South Florida final will take place as Miami Central will face American Heritage. The Rockets defeated St. Petersburg Lakewood 39-21 at Traz Powell Stadium while the Patriots defeated Jacksonville Bolles 21-14.

Those finals will be played at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale between December 15 and December 17.

In Class 1M, Chaminade-Madonna advanced to the state final with a 56-0 over True North Academy. The Lions will play Clearwater Central Catholic on December 8 in Tallahassee.