Here are the 14 venues for the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup 

Concacaf, the governing body of soccer in North and Central America, on Thursday announced the venues that will host games for the 2025 Gold Cup next summer.

There are 14 venues in total, with the majority out west due to the parallel United States-based Club World Cup likely hosting games on the opposite coast.

The Gold Cup will transpire from June 14 to July 6, with North American, Central American and Caribbean nations vying for the trophy.

Here's the full list for the 14 venues:

Mexico won the biannual tournament in 2023 after beating Panama in the final 1-0. The United States reached the semifinals but could not defend its 2021 triumph as Panama won in a penalty shootout.

The tournament will be a focal point for new USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino, as it will be the last summer competition for the nation until the 2026 World Cup.

