Lamar Hunt US Open Cup: What to know about the country's oldest soccer tournament

The stage is set for an epic conclusion to the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The annual tournament will wrap up over the next few weeks, with four teams still fighting for the USOC.

Semifinal action will kick off in just a few days between the final four squads.

Here's everything you need to know about the history of the USOC and what's at stake in 2023:

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

What is the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup?

The USOC is an annual single-game, knockout tournament held across the United States. Each year, the field consists of professional and amateur soccer clubs throughout the nation.

Various leagues compete in the USOC, including MLS, USL Championship, National Independent Soccer Association and MLS Next Pro, among others.

The 2023 tournament began all the way back in March with the first round. The second and third rounds were held in April, followed by the round of 32 and round of 16 in May and quarterfinals in June.

When was the first U.S. Open Cup?

The USOC was first held during the 1913-14 soccer season, when it was known as the National Challenge Cup. It is the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the U.S., with a tournament being held every year since 1913 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Brooklyn Field Club (NY) won the inaugural tournament with a 2-1 victory over New Bedford F.C. (MA) on May 16, 1914.

Who has won the most U.S. Open Cups?

Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles have both won the USOC five times, leading all clubs.

Several other clubs have four titles, including the Chicago Fire, Fall River F.C., Greek American AAA, Philadelphia Ukrainians, Seattle Sounders FC and Sporting Kansas City.

Orlando City SC won the 2022 USOC for the first time in club history.

Why is the U.S. Open Cup named after Lamar Hunt?

If you're a fan of American football, you might associated the name Lamar Hunt with the Kansas City Chiefs. Hunt founded the NFL team way back in 1958. His passion for sports continued in 1993 when he was one of the founders of Major League Soccer.

The USOC was renamed and dedicated to Hunt in 1999 by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Who is playing in the 2023 U.S. Open Cup?

There were 99 teams in the 2023 USOC, which began on March 21.

Now, just four teams are still alive -- and they're all MLS squads:

FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami CF

Houston Dynamo FC

Real Salt Lake

Cincinnati will host Miami, while Salt Lake will visit Houston. The winners of those two matches will square off in the final on Sept. 27.

Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami in the U.S. Open Cup?

Inter Miami is adding a major piece for its semifinal: Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian star joined Inter Miami in July and has transformed the club in short order. In six matches, Messi has nine goals and an assist while the squad has yet to lose.

Now, Messi is expected to make his USOC debut for Miami's battle with Cincinnati.

What is the schedule for the 2023 U.S. Open Cup?

Here's the remaining schedule for the final three games of the 2023 USOC:

SEMIFINALS

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 7 p.m. ET: Inter Miami CF at FC Cincinnati

Wednesday, Aug. 23, 9:30 p.m. ET: Real Salt Lake at Houston Dynamo FC

FINALS