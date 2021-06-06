miami hurricanes

South Florida Continues Charge With NCAA Regional Win Over Miami

Christian Del Castillo and CJ Kayfus each collected a pair of hits for Miami

By The Associated Press

Nelson Rivera batted 3 for 4 and drove in three runs and streaking South Florida beat Miami (Fla.) 10-2 on Saturday in the Gainesville Regional.

The Bulls (29-27) have won eight of their last nine.

South Florida scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to seal it. Riley Hogan's two-run double to left center made it a 5-1 contest. Hogan finished 3 for 5 at the plate.

Christian Del Castillo and CJ Kayfus each collected a pair of hits for Miami.

