Cristiano Ronaldo Booed by Moroccan Fans After Subbing in

Moroccan fans booed Cristiano Ronaldo as he entered the quarterfinal match in the second half

By Julia Elbaba

Moroccan fans in the stands were quick to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's quarterfinal entrance to the Portugal-Morocco quarterfinal match with boos.

The 37-year-old Portuguese star did not start the game on Saturday, but went on to be subbed in during the second half when the team was down 1-0.

This is the second straight match at the 2022 World Cup where Ronaldo was dropped from Portugal's starting lineup. He came in as a substitute during the round of 16 match against Switzerland.

Ronaldo expressed being "not happy" for being benched, but never mentioned he had considered leaving the World Cup.

Ronaldo is playing in his fifth, and likely last World Cup, of his illustrious career.

