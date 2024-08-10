2024 Paris Olympics

Florida's Victor Montalvo is favored to win men's breaking final at Paris Olympics today: How to watch

Here's the schedule and where you can watch

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Breaking, more commonly known as breakdancing, made its grand debut as an Olympic sport in Paris on Friday, when Japan's Ami won the first ever gold in the women's competition.

Now it's the men's turn, and Kissimmee's own Victor Montalvo is the gold-medal favorite.

Here's the schedule. In South Florida you can watch on TV on channel 6 or Peacock. Every event also streams live on our site here, on NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC Sports app.

Saturday: Men's breaking at the Olympics

