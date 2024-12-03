Compromised: South Florida facility teaches companies how to avoid cyberattacks

We’ve shown you how sophisticated criminals can hack their way into the network of major companies, but there are experts working to stop them.

The Levan Center Cyber Range located at Nova Southeastern University helps business owners fortify their online systems to help prevent cyberattacks.

The cyber range creates as virtual environment that simulates real-world cyberattacks and can bring vulnerabilities to light in an organization’s network, server or operating system.

“It's almost like a fire drill for cyber security incidents,” said cybersecurity trainer Ross Seay.

Seay works with Maverc Technologies. He says cyber ranges can be used to train company employees, students, IT specialist and more.

“We can create it virtualized using virtualization technology and then we can simulate certain attacks, real-life attacks, that hackers are using,” Seay said.

But spotting a system’s vulnerabilities only goes so far. Many data breaches happen because employees get tricked into clicking on a phishing scam.

“We need to start training end users more into how to create passwords that can be protected and not using the passwords that you use for banking and other systems several times,” said the Deputy Executive Director of the Levan NSU Broward Center of Innovation Mili Orsini Peluso.

The truth is, no system is bulletproof.

But with training and early threat detection, companies can better safeguard your data and hold off cybercriminals.

“Business owners need to know where their infrastructure stands in regards to cyber security and how easy it can be compromised,” Peluso said.

The Levan NSU Broward Center of Innovation is a private public partnership between NSU and Broward County. It helps support start-ups and South Florida entrepreneurs.