She paid off her student loans. Her account still had a balance

Yaimara Martinez, a South Florida nurse, says working with elderly patients is much more than a job.

“It is something that I do with my heart, with compassion, with love,” she said.

To become a nurse, Yaimara pulled out about $25,000 in student loans. She says she took advantage of the three-year-long forbearance program to save up and paid off her entire debt earlier this year.

She showed NBC6 eight checks made to her student loan servicer EdFinancial Services for the total she owed.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“My husband and me, we paid for the debt in May 24 and after that, I was looking for it to appear in zero balance, but it didn't happen. So I called EdFinancial and they said that they didn't receive that, that I have to go to continue calling,” Yaimara said.

Yaimara says she asked her bank for copies of the cashed checks and kept contacting EdFinancial but only managed to get them to acknowledge receipt of six of the eight payments.

“I continue calling them and they didn't give me the answer,” Yaimara said.

Then, she reached out to the NBC and Telemundo Consumer Investigative Center. As soon as one of our producers took her case, she says EdFinancial reached out to her.

“The same day that he started contacting them, my balance appeared in zero,” Yaimara said.

In response to our email, a representative with EdFinancial told us, “Following research, our team located and applied the remaining two payments to Ms. Martinez’ account. She now has a zero balance.”

Yaimara says she now feels “very happy” and “free.”

By paying off her loan debt before payments resumed, she avoided interests.