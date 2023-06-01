In the Event of an Evacuation, Here Are Tips For Caring for Your Pet During a Hurricane

During hurricane season, you must always have a plan in place to keep your family safe in the event of a storm that requires evacuation.

Among the family members to consider are your furry friends.

"When you have a storm coming, you are faced with a decision: whether you’re going to shelter in place or seek evacuation and a lot of people avoid evacuation because they don’t know where to go with their pets," said Dr. Ian Kupkee, lead practitioner at Sabal Chase Animal Clinic.

When deciding what to do with your pet during a hurricane, here is what you need to know to help keep them safe:

What do I do if I have to evacuate during a hurricane?

You should never leave your pet behind, especially if you have been ordered to evacuate.

Instead, know where you are going and find a pet-friendly shelter that will house your furry friend during the storm.

Click here to find pet-friendly shelters in Broward and Monroe counties.

Pet-friendly evacuation centers in Miami-Dade will be announced as needed.

What should I pack for my pet in the event of an evacuation?

Most pet-friendly shelters require specific items in order to accept you and your pet. Among them are vaccination records.

"Your pet must be up to date on all current vaccines and you need some way of proving that," Kupkee said. "The easiest way to do that is to ask your vet. We could email you records that show vaccine history."

You should also pack:

At least two to three weeks' worth of food

Your pet's medications

Pet waste bags

Food or water bowls

A pet carrier and blankets

A leash

Their favorite toys or snacks

If you have a cat, bring a litter box and litter

"Remember that the shelter is for human use where pets are welcomed. It is not set up for kenneling as we would expect, so you will be expected to contain your contain and control your [pet]," Kupkee said. "A lot of dogs aren't used to other dogs being around so you want to be in a position to keep your dog safe."

It is also important to make sure your pet has an ID tag with a working phone number and bring your pet's identification.

What vaccines does my pet need to be accepted into an evacuation shelter?

According to Dr. Kupkee, the rabies vaccine is law in Florida for boarding.

Most places require a distemper vaccine.

What should I do to prepare my pet for an evacuation?

Emily Wood of Broward County Animal Care suggests getting your pet used to riding in the car and traveling in a carrier well before a storm hits.

"It is important to get pets to have a good association with getting in the car or a cat or smaller pet with getting in their carrier well in advanced of needing to because they are likely nervous with the weather changing too," Wood said.

What happens if my pet gets lost after a hurricane?

Going through a hurricane can be traumatic even for our furry family members.

If you are concerned about your pet getting lost during or after a storm, microchipping them increases your chances of reuniting with them later.

But an important step is needed in order for the microchip to work properly.

"The chips are implanted in the pet when you adopt them, but they are not registered," Kupkee said. "It's Florida law that every sold pet has to have a chip, but it's not registered to you until you do it yourself. So this is the time to register your pet."