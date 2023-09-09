What happened when Hurricane Irma made landfall in South Florida 6 years ago?

Sep. 10 is the historical peak of hurricane season and the six-year anniversary of Hurricane Irma’s landfall in South Florida.

Irma’s first shocking landfall was on Barbuda with 180mph winds on Sep. 6.

The next day, the storm slid just north of Puerto Rico.

There was extensive damage in some places, but nothing like the folks in Puerto Rico would experience two weeks later with the once-in-a-lifetime Maria.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The storm would cross Little Inagua and Cayo Romano before making landfall on Cudjoe Key on the morning of Sep. 10 with Category 4 winds of 130mph.

It would later make its next landfall on Marco Island with Category 3 winds of 115mph.

Because the storm made landfall on Cudjoe Key, Key West was spared the worst because they were on the storm’s less-active left side.

But from Cudjoe Key to the east, the combination of devastating winds and historic storm surge decimated so much of The Florida Keys.

The huge counter-clockwise rotation created massive flooding from The Keys all the way up to Charleston, SC.