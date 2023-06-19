Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, expected to become hurricane

A tropical depression has strengthened into Tropical Storm Bret Monday over the central Atlantic and is expected to be the season's first hurricane.

With winds of 40 mph, Bret was moving west at 21 mph about 1,300 miles east of the southern Winward Islands, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical Storm Bret forms in the open tropical Atlantic waters. With 40 mph winds, the system is expected to become the season's first hurricane. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/QiKMqmRxGu — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) June 19, 2023

Bret is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane later this week, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves.

5pm Monday: New track for Bret doesn't change much from what you saw earlier today. Folks in the Lesser Antilles need to watch carefully and be ready to take action as the week goes on. Variables are in the mix late-week once in the eastern Caribbean. Stay tuned. @nbc6 pic.twitter.com/QsIYCLt8o8 — Ryan Phillips - NBC6 (@RyanNBC6) June 19, 2023

However, everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for this system and have their hurricane plan in place.

For now, there are no threats to South Florida.