Tropical Storm Bret forms in Atlantic, expected to become hurricane

A tropical depression has strengthened into Tropical Storm Bret Monday over the central Atlantic and is expected to be the season's first hurricane.
With winds of 40 mph, Bret was moving west at 21 mph about 1,300 miles east of the southern Winward Islands, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.
Bret is forecast to move across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane later this week, bringing a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds, and dangerous storm surge and waves.
However, everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands should closely monitor updates to the forecast for this system and have their hurricane plan in place.
For now, there are no threats to South Florida.
