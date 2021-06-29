2021 Hurricane Season

Tropical Waves in Atlantic Could Become Next Named Systems: NHC

If the waves are given names, they would be named Elsa and Fred while being the fifth and sixth systems of the 2021 hurricane season

Two potential systems could form in the Atlantic Ocean in the coming days.

The National Hurricane Center said the tropical wave is located over 850 miles east of the Lesser Antilles with some slow development possible as it moves to the west and northwest over the next five days.

Showers and thunderstorms are associated with the wave, which has a 30 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours and a 40 percent chance over the next five days.

Tuesday morning, a second wave located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands became better organized with shower activity. The NHC said slow development is possible with a 10 percent chance over the next 48 hours and a 20 percent chance over the next five days.

NHC forecasters have not issued any advisories at this time or said if the waves could have any future impact on Florida or the United States.

If the waves are given names by the NHC, they would be named Elsa and Fred while being the fifth and sixth system of the 2021 hurricane season.

